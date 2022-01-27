UpValley Family Centers offers free bilingual tax services

From Monday, Jan. 31 through Monday, April 18, the UpValley Family Centers will offer free tax preparation services through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. UpValley Family Centers has been providing free tax filing assistance to qualifying individuals and families for 20 years, helping to generate over $8 million in state and federal refunds for the Upvalley community.

Friday, Jan. 28, marks the 16th annual Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day. Low-income working families may qualify for more than $6,000 in refunds from the California and Federal EITC. The UpValley Family Centers VITA team members are IRS-certified to provide free expert tax preparation services for households earning less than $58,000 per year and help maximize refunds, including Earned Income and Child Care Tax Credit claims.

“Economically disadvantaged families have continued to face many challenges this past year due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic,” said Jenny Ocón, executive director. “The EITC and other tax credits reduce poverty and can relieve economic hardship for working families. We’re here to ensure that every eligible Upvalley taxpayer can access the credits they are due.”

Last year, UpValley Family Centers VITA volunteers and staff provided over 600 households with free tax preparation assistance, which brought back $1,109,867 in refunds for our community.

VITA services are provided by UVFC’s Economic Success staff and a group of dedicated IRS-certified community volunteers. Assistance will be offered virtually or in person at UpValley Family Centers offices on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. in Calistoga, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. in St. Helena, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in both communities.

Please call (707) 965-5010 to schedule an appointment and to learn more about this year’s process. Bilingual assistance is available, as well as renewals of Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs) for residents without a Social Security number.

This program is made possible by the following generous funders: United Way Bay Area, Napa Valley Vintners, Wells Fargo, Umpqua Bank, Redwood Credit Union, the Thacher Family Fund and Rasmussen Family Fund of the Napa Valley Community Foundation, and individual donors.