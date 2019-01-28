UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from Jan. 28 to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites.
Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
The UpValley Family Centers has helped low income individuals with free tax preparation service for 17 years – helping to generate $5.4 million in refunds for northern Napa County residents.
The VITA tax preparers at UVFC, who are certified by the IRS, include 27 local residents and students in the Business and Economic Department at Pacific Union College. Many are bilingual.
“We help more and more individuals file their taxes every year, but we know there are still more residents who qualify for our services,” said Jenny Ocón, Executive Director.
Last year, the program reached 732 households and brought back over $887,000 in refunds, an average of $1,211 per family. If you would like to volunteer, it's not too late. Contact Joleen Cantera to learn more at jcantera@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or visit our website.
The VITA Program is made possible thanks to generous support from Citi Community Development, Mechanics Bank, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Wells Fargo Bank, Auction Napa Valley/Napa Valley Vintners, United Way of the Bay Area, and individual donors.