UpValley Family Centers and UpValley Partnership for Youth are offering a presentation aimed at helping to protect children and family by getting the facts and myths about current drugs.
The event will take place from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St., in in the multi-purpose room.
Topics include:
- Brief overview of how criminal law and immigration law are married
- Drugs/Theft/Gangs small acts, big impact
- Trump executive orders: everyone is a target
- What will make you lose your DACA?
- Marijuana is not an immigrant’s friend
Speakers include Maigin Cunningham, deputy probation officer II, Napa Special Investigations Bureau, Dulce Murillo, ALDEA, behavioral health coordinator, and Fernice Espinoza, attorney with Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office.
Spanish translation will be available. For more information contact Regina Penna 707 965-5015, or rpeen@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.