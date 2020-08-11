You have permission to edit this article.
UpValley Family Centers promotes 2020 Census

  • Updated
2020 Census

UpValley Family Center car caravans drive the streets of Calistoga, St. Helena promoting the 2020 Census July 26 - 27.

 Submitted photo

The 2020 Census is still underway, and has been extended through Oct. 31, 2020 due to the pandemic.

The weekend of July 25 - 26, the UpValley Family Centers in collaboration with the Napa Valley Community Leaders Coalition and the Napa Complete Count Committee reached 18,000 county residents via text message and through organized car caravansdriving the streets of Calistoga, St. Helena and the City of Napa. These efforts were the latest push to raise awareness that the census is critical for ensuring adequate local funding for essential services, and for political representation. These efforts translated into an increase in the self-response rate from 66.1% to 66.3 % between Saturday and Sunday aloneapproximately 280 residents completed their census in one day. 

Please help spread the word. If you still need to complete your census go to mycensus2020.gov or complete via phone in English by calling 844-330-2020 or in Spanish by calling 844-468-2020.

