UpValley Family Centers promotes 2020 Census

The weekend of July 25 - 26, the UpValley Family Centers in collaboration with the Napa Valley Community Leaders Coalition and the Napa Complete Count Committee reached 18,000 county residents via text message and through organized car caravans—driving the streets of Calistoga, St. Helena and the City of Napa. These efforts were the latest push to raise awareness that the census is critical for ensuring adequate local funding for essential services, and for political representation. These efforts translated into an increase in the self-response rate from 66.1% to 66.3 % between Saturday and Sunday alone—approximately 280 residents completed their census in one day.