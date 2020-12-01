UpValley Family Centers provide relief for households impacted by 2020 wildfires

Alice and Tony had considered themselves lucky: though the pandemic had left them feeling isolated and uncertain, both had been able to keep their jobs, and so they’d managed to maintain a certain sense of stability throughout the spring and summer.

But in September, the Glass Fire swept through their community. It destroyed their home, and damaged Tony’s place of work enough that his boss had to lay him off.

Their sense of stability vanished in an instant: their modest income had never quite been enough to build up any emergency savings, and they didn’t have renters’ insurance (a monthly expense they’d wanted to avoid). In other words, they had no way to recover their losses, let alone to come up with a security deposit for a new place.

What’s more, they now faced an impossible rental market. They wanted to stay in Calistoga, close to their friends and Alice’s job, but nothing was available within their price range. And the competition was stiff: along with them, hundreds of other displaced upvalley households were looking for a new home.