UpValley Family Centers provides resources during the Glass Fire

UpValley Family Centers was itself directly impacted by the Glass Fire: two-thirds of its staff were displaced. Its offices, located within evacuation zones, were unable to open last week, and power outages briefly interrupted its main phone line. However, staff were able to continue providing services remotely. Two cell phones were activated to provide a temporary contact point, and Family Centers case managers nimbly deployed the phone-based service delivery systems put into place during COVID-19 to provide aid to evacuees. A team of staff members was temporarily stationed at Cope Family Center in the City of Napa, working in partnership with the Napa Valley COAD and other Family Resource Centers to distribute gift cards and provide immediate support to displaced households and individuals.

“We have a twenty-year track record of trusted service to upvalley residents, and we’re often the first port of call for households experiencing a crisis,” said Jenny Ocón, Executive Director of the UpValley Family Centers. “A lot of working families in our community have been facing hardship since March, and have no reserves left to weather this disaster – especially those who aren’t eligible for federal relief resources like unemployment. Policy change is certainly needed to ensure more equitable access to government assistance programs, but in the meantime, UpValley Family Centers is here to provide a lifeline in the form of financial aid, accurate information, and connections to other resources. We are a part of this community, and we are here for the long term, committed to supporting our neighbors’ full recovery.”