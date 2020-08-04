UpValley Family Centers provides valuable power of attorney services for seniors

A power of attorney, or POA, is a legal document that authorizes another person (called an "agent") to make important decisions on your behalf. The scope and duration of a POA can vary widely, which means they can be specified to any number of needs or circumstances. Some POAs, for example, enable an agent to manage your bank accounts while you’re out of the country; others empower another person to make medical decisions on your behalf when you’re no longer able to do so yourself. This kind of POA can be used in conjunction with an advance directive, or living will, which specifies what kind of life-sustaining treatments you would or would not like to receive if you’re in critical condition and unable to make your wishes known.

Once in place, a will, power of attorney, and/or advance directive can provide comfort and clarity during difficult times. Linda felt a deep sense of relief, knowing that everything was in place when indeed the time came for important decisions to be made about her husband’s healthcare that he was no longer able to make for himself. She put the legal documents up on the fridge so they’d be clearly visible to every health provider and caregiver who entered their house, and allowed herself simply to focus on being with her husband.