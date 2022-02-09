UpValley Family Centers seeks first grade tutors in Calistoga

UpValley Family Centers is seeking volunteer tutors to support first-grade students at Calistoga Elementary School.

“This is a great opportunity for adults who are interested in supporting young students with general learning activities and who have the time to be of service during the school day,” said Jenny Ocón, Executive Director of UpValley Family Centers. “Students, teachers, and schools have been under so much added pressure due the pandemic, and volunteers make a big difference in lending a helping hand.”

The Volunteer Tutoring Program has the following COVID-19 safety precautions in place: proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all tutors, masking requirements for everyone on campus, and daily health screenings of both students and tutors.

Volunteers are asked to commit at least one hour per week through the rest of the school year. A virtual option is available for those who would like to volunteer, but would prefer not to be in the classroom at this time.

“I have found it rewarding to help students with their schoolwork and assist teachers in the classroom,” said longtime volunteer tutor Christine Hayne. “Working one-on-one with a student has enabled me to see the benefit of tutoring as the student improves over the term year. I recommend volunteering as a tutor for anyone who has an interest.”

People interested in volunteering can fill out the Google Form at www.upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer. All new tutors will be asked to fill out volunteer paperwork, complete a LiveScan fingerprint background check, provide a copy of their COVID vaccination card and driver’s license, as well as take an online mandated reporter training.

For more information about the Volunteer Tutoring Program, please email Adriana Avalos, Education Program Specialist at aavalos@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or call (707) 965-5010.