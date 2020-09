UpValley Family Centers services available during the Glass Fire

UpValley Family Centers continues to monitor the developing Glass Fire situation. Our hearts are with everyone dealing with the impacts of the fires. Our offices in St. Helena and Calistoga are currently without power and our phone lines are down. We can be reached on one of our office cell phones: please call (707) 266-2871 or (707) 291-9424 for assistance. If your call is transferred to a voice mailbox, please leave a message with your name and phone number, and your call will be returned in the order in which it was received. You may also contact us via email: efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. A shelter has been opened for Napa County residents at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St. in Napa. Individuals seeking shelter there are reminded to adhere to COVID-19 precautions by bringing a face cover, practicing physical distancing, and maintaining good hygiene habits. Please be mindful of road closures as you make your way out of evacuation zones; an up-to-date map of evacuation zones and road closures can be found here: https://napacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=83d73b75423c4201aecd08e15fa8e6e7. We will continue to post updates and resource information on social media and our website. For the most up-to-date news about evacuations and road closures, please make sure you are subscribed to Nixle alerts. You can sign up for these by texting your zipcode to 888-777. In the case cell service is compromised, fire information is displayed in front of the St. Helena Police Department located at 1480 Main Street and updated regularly. Due to compromised air quality, the City of St. Helena is making available N-95 masks at the St. Helena Police Department, at 1480 Main Street. These masks will be available on a first come, first serve basis. To serve as many people as possible, masks are limited to one per person. We do not have capacity to accept in kind donations. If you would like to donate in support of local fire relief and recovery efforts, you can: Make a gift to UpValley Family Centers through our online donation page.

Make a gift to Napa Valley Community Foundation

Donate gift cards to the Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster at the Crosswalk Shelter in Napa. We are grateful for your support.