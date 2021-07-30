UpValley Family Centers' Summer Program prepares kids, parents for schoolyear

During the month of July, UpValley Family Centers together with Calistoga Joint Unified School District, coordinated a Summer Bridge Program for incoming kindergarten students and their parents, to get prepared for the coming schoolyear.

Summer Bridge was created as a transition program to help children without preschool experience get acquainted with school life, before the school year starts. This summer, the program was opened to all incoming kindergarten students because of the large numbers of young children staying at home during the pandemic. With 32 children registered, this year's Summer Bridge program was the largest cohort in over a decade.

Students were grouped into two classrooms with kindergarten teachers from Calistoga Elementary who will teach in the fall, and they attended class four half-days a week for four weeks. Parents attended weekly parent-only sessions led by UpValley Family Centers, where they had question/answer sessions with school officials, toured the campus, received helpful parenting tips from accredited Triple P practitioners, and met other parents.