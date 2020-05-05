UpValley Family Centers: There are resources for those suddenly unemployed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ana was laid off in mid-March, when Napa County’s Shelter-at-Home ordinance shuttered the large hotel where she worked. As a single mother with two teenage children, this job had been her only source of income. It had been enough to get by, but not enough to save for a rainy day – and she knew she wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits. By the end of the month she approached her landlord to ask for an extension on her April rent. But he wouldn’t budge, and let her know he’d charge a $50 fee for every day it was late. She urgently called her boss to ask when she might be able to return to work, only to hear that the hotel had no way to answer that question at the moment.

Ana panicked: how was she going to keep her children housed, and fed? How would she pay her electricity bill, so that her kids could keep up with their distance learning? And how long would it be until life returned to normal?

There are thousands of families across Napa County who, like Ana’s, have been hard-hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. With so much of the Valley’s economy rooted in hospitality and tourism, layoffs have reached far and wide: current data suggest that as many as 16,400 Napans – a staggering 22% of the population – might be unemployed by May. Meanwhile, those who still have a job face the impossible challenge of working remotely while also caring for their children.