Upvalley hit with record temps, first PSPS of the season

Temperatures climbed into the triple digits over Labor Day weekend, as Napa Valley residents baked in the heat and prepared for PG&E’s PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) event.
The heat reached 111 degrees in Calistoga and St. Helena on Sunday and Monday, and both towns set up cooling stations throughout the day to accommodate a limited number of people, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Red Flag weather conditions also prompted PG&E to implement a PSPS event by shutting off power to more than 5,000 customers in Napa Valley and the surrounding areas, starting early Tuesday morning, with restoration beginning on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service was forecasting strong gusts in the higher elevations of the North Bay Tuesday morning, then diminishing. A peak gust of 70-80 mph at Mount St. Helena “isn’t out of the question,” forecasters said.
Impacted areas included Calistoga, Deer Park, Angwin, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, the eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley. Napa was included in 22 counties and about 172,000 customers in the power outage.
PG&E just last week installed new generators in Calistoga to replace those used during last year’s power shutoffs, but they were not needed for this shutoff, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
“The temporary microgrid in Calistoga was ready, but was out of operational scope for this PSPS event because the Calistoga Substation remained energized, which is the normal source of power for Calistoga,” she said.
However, certain residents and businesses did experience an outage between 10:15 a.m. and about 1:30 p.m., which affected an area that included businesses downtown on Lincoln Avenue and neighborhoods around Washington Street. Between the heat, no power, and not knowing when power might be restored, many businesses closed for the day.
This outage was due to “a squirrel climbing into the wires,” Contreras said.
Other Calistoga neighborhoods lost power about 3:15 a.m., and it was restored at about 8:15 a.m.
The Napa County Fairgrounds, where Cal Fire has set up base for the LNU Complex Fires, lies outside of the area PG&E generators reach, and was running on their own generators.
While the total area covered by this red-flag warning included some 1.5 million PG&E customers, it is limiting the number affected by the PSPS to 12% of that total, the utility said in its Monday night announcement.
“While PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, we understand the burden PSPS places on our customers especially for those with medical needs and customers shelter at home in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We are working to reduce the number of customers affected and the length of time they are without power.”
After the higher winds subside, PG&E will inspect de-energized power lines to ensure they were not damaged before restoring service, and then reconnect customers in stages, according to the company, which said its goal is to restore power to nearly all customers within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed.
