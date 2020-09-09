Upvalley hit with record temps, first PSPS of the season

“The temporary microgrid in Calistoga was ready, but was out of operational scope for this PSPS event because the Calistoga Substation remained energized, which is the normal source of power for Calistoga,” she said.

However, certain residents and businesses did experience an outage between 10:15 a.m. and about 1:30 p.m., which affected an area that included businesses downtown on Lincoln Avenue and neighborhoods around Washington Street. Between the heat, no power, and not knowing when power might be restored, many businesses closed for the day.

This outage was due to “a squirrel climbing into the wires,” Contreras said.

Other Calistoga neighborhoods lost power about 3:15 a.m., and it was restored at about 8:15 a.m.

The Napa County Fairgrounds, where Cal Fire has set up base for the LNU Complex Fires, lies outside of the area PG&E generators reach, and was running on their own generators.

While the total area covered by this red-flag warning included some 1.5 million PG&E customers, it is limiting the number affected by the PSPS to 12% of that total, the utility said in its Monday night announcement.