Upvalley pilot program celebrates construction graduates

A total of 11 students participated Upvalley, going through various construction-related courses over several months, and finishing in March. Due to the pandemic, they were unable to proceed with our planned graduation ceremony. However, UVFC recently celebrated each of the graduates with a social distanced ceremony where, one by one (with the exception the father/son duo above) each graduate received their certificates and program incentives, like work boots, for the next steps in their career.