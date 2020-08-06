Upvalley pilot program celebrates construction graduates

Last fall, a workforce pathways pilot program was launched to increase employment opportunities in the construction trades and support recovery from the 2017 wildfires.
The pilot was a collaboration among the Napa Valley Community Foundation, Napa Valley Adult School, Napa Valley College, On The Move, UpValley Family Centers, and Calistoga Joint Unified School District.
A total of 11 students participated Upvalley, going through various construction-related courses over several months, and finishing in March. Due to the pandemic, they were unable to proceed with our planned graduation ceremony. However, UVFC recently celebrated each of the graduates with a social distanced ceremony where, one by one (with the exception the father/son duo above) each graduate received their certificates and program incentives, like work boots, for the next steps in their career.
We congratulate the graduates on their hard work and accomplishments! We look forward to offering round two of this program in the coming year.
