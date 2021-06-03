Upvalley student places highly in writing contest

The entries were judged blindly by a panel of volunteer judges (not park staff) who were not given the names or locations of the authors.

Each of the judges expressed how impressed they were with the level of writing from all contestants this year.

At the May 29 awards celebration, author Bo Kearns said in his opening remarks, "It's a pleasure to be among fellow writers. Jack London won his first contest at 17. You're already ahead of him."

This year’s theme was “Coping with Isolation,” an apt topic for kids navigating through the rigors of the pandemic. In Jack London’s famous short story “To Build a Fire,” the main character battles the fierce winter landscapes of the Yukon with only a few supplies and his wit and will to guide him. Even with the obstacles and pitfalls in his way, the greatest challenge is being alone on the journey with only the company of a wary dog.

Students entering the contest were instructed to create a fictional story in which their character takes a journey through an unknown land alone.