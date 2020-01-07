UpValley Family Centers is looking for volunteers to help provide low-income individuals and families with free tax preparation assistance.
Over 18 years the UFC program has helped generate more than $6 million in refunds, providing a significant boost for low-income households and for the local economy.
Tax assistant services are offered from January through April at offices in St. Helena and Calistoga, as well as on site at the St. Helena Library.
No experience is required, UFC will provide free training and materials. Continuing education credits may also be available. If preparing taxes is not for you, UFC is also seeking volunteers to help check in clients and prepare intake forms. Both English and Spanish-speaking individuals are invited to apply.
All VITA volunteers are required to obtain an IRS certification before working with clients; optional and free trainings are available to help new volunteers become certified. In addition, volunteers will gather in January to become familiar with VITA locations and procedures, and to meet other VITA volunteers. All volunteers will commit to a regular shift of four hours per week between Jan. 27 and April 15, and may choose their preferred shift at the time of sign-up.
Register at https://volunteer.uwba.org/eks-napa. Direct any questions about the program to Joleen Cantera at 707-965-5010, ext. 311.