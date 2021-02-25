Upvalley teens empowered during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

The month of February is significant for many reasons, among them being Valentine’s Day celebrations.
However, February is also National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month, and for the past three weeks and St. Helena, and abuse they may experience in relationships.
The programs’ goals are to educate students in the differences between a healthy relationship and a toxic one, and to empower them to make their voices heard, and create a difference in their environments.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
According to loveisrespect.com, a website dedicated to supporting people in abusive or possibly abusive relationships, one in three teenagers experience abuse, whether physical, sexual, or emotional, in relationships before adulthood.
“To educate yourself is really important. My generation didn’t have these websites or these conversations, they were not discussable topics,” said Carla Maston, spokesperson for NEWS. “But now, there are so many resources at our fingertips and there are no excuses for living a happy and healthy life like we all deserve… For young people to know that they can be such an asset and can educate their families when they believe their voices don’t matter is so empowering.”
CLAR@ is a high school club, divided by gender into CLARA and CLARO, that focuses on giving Latinx students a safe space to express themselves and discuss topics like mental health, relationships, and more. NEWS operates as a shelter and support group in Napa Valley for anyone who finds themselves in a relationship demonstrating abusive behaviors.
Maston is now in her sixth year as a social worker and crisis counselor for NEWS, and continues to communicate with students in youth programs around Napa Valley. This year she held four meetings for Calistoga and St. Helena CLARO and CLARA programs, separated between English and Spanish speaking groups over Zoom. She creates a non-judgmental environment where students felt engaged and included. This helps create bonds that can last for years, where trust and support is gained, and helpful getting teens and families through situations of abuse and violence.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, however, NEWS was forced to take a different approach this year.
“By this point we would have (already) had so many presentations and partnerships with youth programs,” said Maston. “In pre-COVID time I would go into groups and be part of the lesson plans that CLARA and CLARO would do. We would really immerse ourselves in the groups, build trust, and give students resources and allies for situations both inside and outside of violence and abuse. We would build relationships … I miss it.”
During the virtual discussion for Orange4Love, Maston discusses the different forms of abuse in relationships and how to recognize them. While she mentioned the differences between physical, emotional, sexual, and privacy abuse, Maston also mentioned the important factors of a healthy relationship.
During the discussion, students mentioned concepts they considered to be part of a healthy relationship like compromise, trust, open-mindedness, loyalty, respect, and honesty. However, the principal factor in a healthy relationship, one that Maston and all of the CLAR@ students agreed with was, communication.
“Something I think any teenager should know going into a relationship is communication. It should always be a top priority to know who you are before going into a relationship and setting boundaries not just for others but for yourself.”
Maston and NEWS believes that teenagers, or for that matter anyone going into a relationship, should be able to continue being themselves and find other people to confide in should they need to.
NEWS started as an emergency shelter for women in abusive relationships. Overtime they have expanded, now supporting men, teens, the LGBTQ+ community, and more.
“We rebranded about four years ago because we aren’t just for women and we aren’t just for emergencies. We want to help everyone, we want them to feel welcome and comfortable with reporting abuse,” Matson said, adding the new openness in which men can come forward and report domestic abuse, and how new generations are breaking the stigmas and stereotypes that men cannot be harmed in a romantic relationship.
Visit napanews.org/ for more information as well as Instagram: @news4peace, or Facebook: @NEWS4Peace
If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence or is looking for support, call their 24-hour help line: 707-255-NEWS (6397)
WATCH NOW: DATE NIGHTS HAVE CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE BOYS & GIRLS THANK YOU DINNER IN CALISTOGA
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.