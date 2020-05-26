V. Sattui, La Prima, Local Q provide Calistoga seniors with meals

In the past few weeks, the St. Helena winery has also been donating lunches to workers at the COVID-19 testing site at the Veterans Home in Yountville, and volunteering services to pack and deliver meals with Meals on Wheels up and down the Valley. Winery staff have prepared up to 500 meals three times a week.

“Since the start of the pandemic, all of us (in the valley) have really come together,” said Tom Davies, president of V. Sattui Winery. “It has allowed us to see the greatness of the interconnectedness that we have together as a humanity. So the idea of us volunteering our staff to deliver food through Meals on Wheels and everything else we’ve been doing just makes us feel really good. At the same time it’s so rewarding.”

Ali Paterson, the winery’s vice-president of marketing, said, “This is part of who we are. At the end of the day, having a purpose is what matters most and being part of a successful business allows us that opportunity to share the wealth with our community. It’s just the right thing to do.”

For the past three weeks, the owners of Rancho de Calistoga have also been providing all seniors in the Park with a free dinner twice a week. The park has engaged La Prima and nearby Local Q 707, at cost, or near to cost, to provide the meals, said Lauren Haugen, Park manager.