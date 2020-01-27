V. Sattui Winery announced the promotion of Ali Paterson to vice president of marketing. Paterson will be responsible for all of the winery’s marketing and promotional efforts, communications and public relations.
“Ali has been sensational in leading our direct marketing programs over the last eight years and has been relentless in bringing innovation and creativeness to the marketing of our wines," said Tom C. Davies, president of V. Sattui Winery.
Paterson unofficially began her career at V. Sattui in 1982 at the age of 10, stuffing newsletters into envelopes.
Her first official employment began in 1986 as a cashier and assistant gift buyer during summers and holidays. She attended San Diego State University, where she majored in graphic design and psychology.
After college, Paterson continued her career in the wine industry for 10 years as a business administrator for Wine Country Classifieds and was the direct to consumer sales manager for Black Stallion Winery for the next four years.
Paterson returned to V. Sattui Winery in 2011 as office manager. A year later, she was promoted to direct to consumer marketing manager and promoted again in 2017 to director of marketing.
Info: 707-963-7774, vsattui.com