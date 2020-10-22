Veranda Hotel to bring much-needed city infrastructure improvements

In a move that will bring much-needed infrastructure improvements to the town, the city council on Oct. 20 unanimously gave a green light to the Veranda Hotel project.

The planning commission unanimously approved the project on Sept. 23.

The project at the old Gliderport property will be an extension of nearby Indian Springs Resort, and calls for a two-story, 96-room hotel, restaurant and bar, bike paths, an emergency access and evacuation road, and lush landscaping, all fronted by a pedestrian friendly promenade.

The project will bring in $3.1 million in impact fees, and the developer will also be responsible for extensive improvements to water and wastewater systems, including a new sewer line on Lincoln Avenue which is currently over capacity.

“It’s a major bottleneck. We come close to overflow,” said Public Works Director Derek Raynor, adding the city is currently burdened with frequent cleaning operations. “This will really relieve us so that we won’t have to worry about those overflows.”

City Manager Mike Kirn added, “Without this project there wouldn’t be the horsepower to construct improvements. It’s a perfect timing issue.”