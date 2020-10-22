Veranda Hotel to bring much-needed city infrastructure improvements

In a move that will bring much-needed infrastructure improvements to the town, the city council on Oct. 20 unanimously gave a green light to the Veranda Hotel project.
The planning commission unanimously approved the project on Sept. 23.
The project at the old Gliderport property will be an extension of nearby Indian Springs Resort, and calls for a two-story, 96-room hotel, restaurant and bar, bike paths, an emergency access and evacuation road, and lush landscaping, all fronted by a pedestrian friendly promenade.
The project will bring in $3.1 million in impact fees, and the developer will also be responsible for extensive improvements to water and wastewater systems, including a new sewer line on Lincoln Avenue which is currently over capacity.
“It’s a major bottleneck. We come close to overflow,” said Public Works Director Derek Raynor, adding the city is currently burdened with frequent cleaning operations. “This will really relieve us so that we won’t have to worry about those overflows.”
City Manager Mike Kirn added, “Without this project there wouldn’t be the horsepower to construct improvements. It’s a perfect timing issue.”
The new hotel is projected to generate $2 million in TOT, said Danny Merchant, whose family owns and will be developing the property. They will also repave Gerard Street and an extension of Fair Way, and donate a half-acre to the city for affordable housing.
“The developer is being burdened with those costs, and thus the ratepayers of Calistoga will not be burdened with those costs,” said Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford. “The community is getting a significant benefit. It’s a win for the city, a win for affordable housing projects down the road, and a win for the project.”
Of concern was the relocation of the laundromat currently on the property. Merchant and Zac Tusinger, planning and building director, reiterated project requirements presented at the planning commission meeting that the new laundromat will be up and running before the old one is shut down.
