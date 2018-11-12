Veterans Day honored in Calistoga
Under smoky skies, a few dozen Calistogans gathered at Logvy Park Sunday to commemorate a Veterans Day that had special significance this year.
This was the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end to World War I. At the time, people vowed to set aside the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honor those who had served in what was considered “the war to end all wars.”
“Alas, it was not so,” said Jim Barnes of Calistoga’s American Legion Post 231, noting that there were only 20 years of peace until World War II broke out.
The last veteran of World War I died in 2012, and today George Pelligrini is the only Calistoga veteran of World War II still active in the Post. Pelligrini offered a prayer to open Sunday’s ceremony.
Another WWII veteran and member of the Post, Arnold Enderlin, died earlier this year. His nephew Dean Enderlin said his own great-grandfather Wilhelm – Arnold’s grandfather – was a native of the Grand Duchy of Baden who was conscripted to fight for Germany in the Franco-Prussian War.
Disgusted with the war and determined that none of his sons would ever be forced to fight in one of the Kaiser’s wars, Enderlin immigrated to the U.S. and settled in San Francisco.
Ironically, the U.S. drafted his son George to fight in another Kaiser’s war: World War I. In November 1918, his unit had just been assigned to the deadly Saint-Mihiel salient, and he stood a good chance of getting gassed or otherwise killed when the armistice was declared just in time.
“I probably wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for that,” Dean Enderlin said.
Around the time the Enderlins immigrated to the U.S., Jim Barnes’ great-grandfather James Behrend immigrated from the Alsace-Lorraine region for similar reasons.
“He was so disgusted with the German Empire and what they were doing that he changed the family name,” Barnes said.
On the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, all Americans must be mindful of the political and economic consequences of war, from the so-called Great War all the way up to the War on Terror, Barnes said.
“Nationalistic hatred and racial and religious divides run long and deep throughout the world, as well as here at home, and today they are again on the rise,” Barnes said.
There are currently about 20.4 million veterans in the U.S. – about 6 percent of the population, Barnes said.
Sunday’s ceremony also included the singing of the national anthem by Katie Sculatti, “God Bless America” by Placido Garcia, and the playing of “Taps” by Nina and Christian Pedersen.