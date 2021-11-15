 Skip to main content
Veterans Day quietly observed in Calistoga

  • Updated
Calistoga Veterans Memorial

American Legion Post 231 in Calistoga putting out service flags and a few wreaths for this year's Nov. 11 observance of Veterans Day. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

American Legion Post 231 put out service flags and a few wreaths Nov. 11 at the Calistoga Veteran's Memorial, in observance of Veteran's Day this year.

Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp #23) also marched in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade this year. The parade was cancelled last year due to COVID.

"Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who served our country and are still living, so hopefully folks in our community will take some time out of their day to honor our veterans in their own way," said Dean Enderlin, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War member.

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students make their way down Lincoln Avenue in the 2021 Homecoming Parade.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

