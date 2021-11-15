Veterans Day quietly observed in Calistoga

Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp #23) also marched in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade this year. The parade was cancelled last year due to COVID.

"Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who served our country and are still living, so hopefully folks in our community will take some time out of their day to honor our veterans in their own way," said Dean Enderlin, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War member.