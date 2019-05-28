Back in 1919, Memorial Day in Calistoga was set aside as a daylong event. There was a parade, speeches, and veterans were escorted with a march to Pioneer Cemetery for services, prayers, the playing of "Taps," the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner," then all marched back to town.
This year, as in previous years, veterans were honored at Pioneer Cemetery and also with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park.
At Pioneer Cemetery, during Memorial Day on Monday, the names of Civil War Veterans buried there were read by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), and auxiliary member Cindy Eddy read Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. A rifle salute was also performed.
In speaking about what Memorial Day was like back in 1919, Dean Enderlin (SUVCW) also pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of the American Legion.
Later in the morning at Logvy Park, Calistoga American Legion member Jim Barnes spoke of the sacrifices made by soldiers throughout U.S. history. He called attention to conditions suffered such as shell shock, the aftermath of weapons like Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which wasn’t recognized as an actual condition until 1980.
Gradually, attention was called to change the culture of honoring veterans, and providing healthcare, the GI bill, to pay for school tuition, housing, and other needs for veterans.
"Taps" was played at both services.