Vintner JC Boisset plans café, distillery for Calistoga Depot

Jean-Charles Boisset, French vintner and the proprietor of the Boisset Collection, has submitted plans to the City of Calistoga for an upscale café and small distillery/brewing operation in the historic Calistoga Depot.

The Boisset Collection operates 28 wineries in California, France, and Canada. Boisset also owns the Oakville Grocery, an upscale food, wine, and gift store. Calistoga Depot Provisions would be modeled on that outlet, offering cheese, charcuterie, other gourmet foods, and wine. There is also outdoor seating planned.

The project is designed for the entire interior of the Depot, and will come before the Calistoga Planning Commission Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Plans also include the addition of a small microbrewery, with limited on-site production, a glass-enclosed barrel room, and spirits tasting experience including a water bar featuring water from local springs.