Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at Calistoga Schools

When Calistoga Junior-Senior High School fell target to the viral TikTok challenge Devious Lick trend, it began with smaller, petty thefts, like paper towel rolls and classroom supplies.
Overtime, the stealing grew. Students began taking the larger trash bins and school Chromebooks.
Devious Lick videos started showing up on TikTok about a month after this school year began. TikTok is a video-sharing social media app where users can create and share videos ranging from 15 seconds to three minutes. These short videos contain an array of content, from choreographed dances, to cooking tips, to “cool” trend, and are an everyday part of many Millennial and Gen-Z lives.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
However, younger generations may have difficulty telling the difference between a cool trend and a possible crime, as promoted in the viral Devious Licks trend.
Videos showed students dramatically taking a stolen object from school out of their bag, enticing other students to participate in thievery and vandalism.
Devious Lick has also been a gateway for more violent trends, like the slap-a-teacher challenge that promoted assault on school faculty, which could harm not only a teacher but a student's entire future with a criminal record.
Eventually, students at CJSHS began destroying property on campus. Soap dispensers were out of use for weeks in the girls’ bathrooms due to broken buttons. The middle school boys’ bathrooms were closed completely due to graffitied walls.
“It was annoying because some teachers who didn't know about the trend would get us in trouble for taking so long in the bathroom, when we have to walk across campus,” said middle-schooler Miguel Castro. “[This trend] doesn't seem to have a purpose at all.”
The trend also affected staff members. “Our custodial staff has, of course, been directly impacted as they had had to replace damaged soap dispensers and hand sanitizer stations. We have exhausted our limited inventory of soap dispensers, and due to nationwide impact on schools, there is currently no availability to replace them,” said Raul Guerrero, CJSHS principal.
Guerrero along with other CJSHS faculty and staff have worked to resolve this issue by informing families and parents, and speaking to student leaders and soliciting their support.
Over morning announcements and class meetings, teachers and staff also expressed their disappointment in students who participated in this trend, saying it harms school spirit and could possibly lead to harm to the student body.
Despite these negative aspects and trends, TikTok is also known for having a lot of educational and positive videos as well. Students have been able to share tips on transitioning into high school students, homework help, helpful resources that can be beneficial to students in and outside of the classroom.
TikTok reportedly took action last month to remove any Devious Licks videos from its platform and has banned its content.
“I am surprised to see how easily students across our nation were swayed to do something they knew was wrong," Guerrero said. "It shows us the power social media has on our society. So, if this (TikTok) could be used to spread positivity, inclusivity, equality (and the list could go on) through positive challenges, we would all benefit from it.”
Photos: Calistoga Homecoming through the years
Homecoming parade
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Homecoming Parade
Homecoming Parade
Calistoga High School homecoming parade 2017
Calistoga High School Homecoming Parade 2016
Calistoga High homecoming parade 2015
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Saida Morales is a student attending Calistoga Junior-Senior High School