Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at Calistoga Schools

“It was annoying because some teachers who didn't know about the trend would get us in trouble for taking so long in the bathroom, when we have to walk across campus,” said middle-schooler Miguel Castro. “[This trend] doesn't seem to have a purpose at all.”

The trend also affected staff members. “Our custodial staff has, of course, been directly impacted as they had had to replace damaged soap dispensers and hand sanitizer stations. We have exhausted our limited inventory of soap dispensers, and due to nationwide impact on schools, there is currently no availability to replace them,” said Raul Guerrero, CJSHS principal.

Guerrero along with other CJSHS faculty and staff have worked to resolve this issue by informing families and parents, and speaking to student leaders and soliciting their support.

Over morning announcements and class meetings, teachers and staff also expressed their disappointment in students who participated in this trend, saying it harms school spirit and could possibly lead to harm to the student body.