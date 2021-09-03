Visit Napa Valley kicks off new visitor campaign in Calistoga

Visit Napa Valley’s new marketing campaign kicks off in Calistoga starting in September, with a month-long “celebration of living the Calistoga dream.”

The campaign will continue in St. Helena during October, Yountville in November, Napa in December, and the program will wrap up in American Canyon in January 2022.

“The town spotlight ‘Dreaming’ months are key to a proactive destination management strategy during Napa Valley’s busy fall harvest and holiday seasons, spreading out visitors while at the same time helping our small businesses who need it most,” said Visit Napa Valley President & CEO Linsey Gallagher in a statement. “There is no better time for visitors to explore the many off-the-beaten-path wineries, restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities that our towns have to offer.”

During September, Calistoga business partners are encouraged to come up with special offers and events during the month-long spotlight to amplify the program and encourage visitors to discover their new offerings.