Gary Kraus

Calistoga City Councilman Gary Kraus was among the dozens who signed a poster-sized birthday card celebrating UpValley Family Center's 15th birthday.

Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at  http://upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2/.

Bidders are invited to a preview on Monday, Feb. 18 to check out the array of unique experiences, vintner hospitality and wines from the Napa Valley and around the world. Just a few include a custom wine and cheese tasting with renowned expert and Planet Cheese publisher Janet Fletcher, and a private behind-the-scenes tour of Kara's Cupcakes development kitchen with Kara herself.

Be sure to check back frequently as lots are being added daily.

Interested sponsors can contact Chrlotte Hajer at chajer@upvalleyfamilycenters.org

Sponsors include Silicon Valley Bank and Central Valley.

