UpValley Family Centers’ sixth annual online auction, Viva! Napa Valley, will be open for bidding from 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 through 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Once again, the auction will feature hard-to-get wines and collections, dining events, unique experiences, and vintner hospitality.
A few of the items include:
- A chance to spend a full day with Calistoga’s Chief of Police Mitch Celaya complete with optional ride-along and a trip to the shooting range;
- Sold-out tickets to BottleRock 2020;
- A lunch at Brasswood Bar + Kitchen with four elected officials who represent Upvalley Napa County. An exclusive preview of lots will begin on Monday, Feb. 17. To visit both the preview and the live auction, please go to upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva.
One lot is already available for bidding: Tickets for an exclusive, one-night-only, event, Napa’s Notorius Nightclub, on Thursday, April 30 -- dance the night away at the JaM Cellars Ballroom with renowned California dance band Notorious! Dance through the decades to the hits that topped the charts and defined generations while belting out the lyrics you still know by heart. This is one party you don’t want to miss – and it’s your opportunity to get a head start on reserving a limited number of tickets. Tickets are available for direct purchase now through April 30 at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/danceparty!
All auction proceeds sustain the UpValley Family Centers and its mission to provide guidance, support, and resources in the community, in the home, and for the individual, so that everyone can achieve a better life. For more than 20 years, the UpValley Family Centers have been the primary trusted resource for low-income communities in the northern Napa Valley, serving as a one-stop shop for access to the resources people need to survive, and thrive.
Your participation in VIVA! Napa Valley supports vital services for more than 3,300 individuals of all ages every year, including access to health care; ESL and adult education classes; pre-kindergarten playgroups that foster a love of reading and help kids prepare for a lifetime of success in school; financial coaching; mentorship and college-prep programs for at-risk teens; application assistance and civics tutoring for immigrants seeking a pathway to citizenship; disaster recovery and emergency assistance; guided referrals, information, and support for isolated rural communities; and more!
VIVA! Napa Valley is generously sponsored by Clark Vineyard Management, Eleven Eleven Wines, First Republic Bank, JaM Cellars, Outlined Productions, Rivers-Marie Wines, Susanne and Ed Hudson, and ZIATA Wines.