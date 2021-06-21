 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote online and help Calistoga's Sunrise Horse Rescue win a Land Rover

Vote online and help Calistoga's Sunrise Horse Rescue win a Land Rover

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunrise Horse Rescue

Sunrise Horse Rescue's Mary Taylor, one of the organization's founders, with Flint on their new four-acre facility on Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Sunrise Horse Rescue was named a finalist among Animal Welfare organizations in the Land Rover Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards, and with enough votes can win a much-needed rescue vehicle.

Sunrise is one in five finalists nationwide, and was the only organization in California to make the cut.

Help them win a Land Rover by going to landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/animal-welfare.html and scrolling down to vote. Voting ends Sunday, June 28. You can vote once per day and use multiple email addresses each day as long as they are your own.

Sunrise currently does not have a vehicle of its own, and instead relies on volunteers, driving sometimes as much as six hours away to rescue a horse, said Alex Petalas, board member. 

Should they win, Land Rover will outfit the vehicle to withstand certain fire conditions. The Land Rover would be indispensable in assisting not only Sunrise, but other organizations like Napa CART in the event of an evacuation, Petalas said. 

Calistoga's Charlotte Williams' goats munch through scrub in Angwin while being filmed by an Irish TV crew.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News