Vote online and help Calistoga's Sunrise Horse Rescue win a Land Rover

Sunrise Horse Rescue was named a finalist among Animal Welfare organizations in the Land Rover Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards, and with enough votes can win a much-needed rescue vehicle.

Sunrise is one in five finalists nationwide, and was the only organization in California to make the cut.

Help them win a Land Rover by going to landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/animal-welfare.html and scrolling down to vote. Voting ends Sunday, June 28. You can vote once per day and use multiple email addresses each day as long as they are your own.

Sunrise currently does not have a vehicle of its own, and instead relies on volunteers, driving sometimes as much as six hours away to rescue a horse, said Alex Petalas, board member.

Should they win, Land Rover will outfit the vehicle to withstand certain fire conditions. The Land Rover would be indispensable in assisting not only Sunrise, but other organizations like Napa CART in the event of an evacuation, Petalas said.