Ride Napa Valley announced the second annual Rock the Ride Napa, a benefit bike ride and walk, brunch, and a guest speakers series for gun violence prevention.
The event, in support of three non-profit organizations — Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and Alaina’s Voice Foundation — will take place Saturday, June 29 in Yountville.
Starting at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., and ending at Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., attendees can choose to walk or ride to show their support.
Congressman Mike Thompson, who is planning to ride the 25-mile route, said, “We had a very successful inaugural year not only raising funds for our beneficiaries, but also raising awareness and giving our community information so people can be engaged in the fight to help prevent gun violence.”
Thompson, who is chairman of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, will discuss the House passage of H.R. 8, his Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. This legislation expands background checks to cover all sales and represents the first major House vote on gun violence prevention legislation in 25 years.
Other notable event supporters include House Speaker and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, California State Senator Bill Dodd, California State Senator Mike McGuire, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Judy Chu, members of Congressman Jared Huffman’s Team, Monte Frank of Newtown’s Team 26, as well as Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action.
In addition to the 25-mile ride, Rock the Ride offers a family-friendly 10-mile ride and a 3-mile walk in Yountville.
Key event partners include: Graton Casino, Trinchero Family Estates, Black Stallion Winery, HALL Wines, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Staglin Family Vineyards, Explore the Space, the White Water Group and Sutter Health.
For more information, visit RocktheRideNapa.com.