Walk-up COVID-19 testing today at Sharpsteen Museum parking lot

This will provide an opportunity for those in our community who have not been able to participate in the drive-thru test center at the Fair Grounds to be tested for free. All participants are required to make an appointment and at last count over 81 individuals had made appointments. If you have any specific questions regarding the walk-up test center please contact Indira Lopez, UpValley Family Center at 707-965-5010 or Karla Newton, Community Well-Being Manager for Adventist Health at 707-363-3589.