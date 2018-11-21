The driver of a large water truck ran into a stop sign and the sign for Fast & Easy Mart on the corner of Highway 29 and Lincoln Avenue, on Nov. 14.
The incident happened about 12 p.m., and although the driver didn't stop, he and the truck were subsequently found at Crystal Geyser Water Co., according to the Calistoga Police Department.
The truck belongs to one of the companies which contracts with the water company, located on Washington Street. The truck suffered minor damage.
According to the police report, the driver made a right turn onto Lincoln Avenue and knocked out a stop sign and the Fast & Easy Mart sign.
“They are not supposed to come that way. It’s difficult for large vehicles to make a right on right turn,” said Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Drivers are are instead supposed to use Silverado Trail to be able to make a left turn onto Washington Street.
Officers were able to track the truck down from video obtained from the 76 station across the street. “I can’t imagine how he (the driver) didn’t feel it,” Celaya said.
The police department has also received various complaints about drivers contracted with Crystal Geyser for driving too fast, and double parking on lower Washington Avenue, but the water company has typically dealt with such complaints, Celaya said.