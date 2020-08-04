Webinar to teach how to build an ADU in Calistoga

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone is invited to join the City of Calistoga and the Napa Sonoma ADU Center for a live webinar to learn about the planning, permitting, and building process for Accessory Dwelling Units, also called second units, backyard cottages, granny flats, and converted garages.

The live webinar is free and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6 - 7:30 pm. All Calistoga homeowners and property owners are invited to register to attend to learn the nuts and bolts of building an accessory dwelling unit in the City of Calistoga.

Register for free at https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents.

“We are glad to be able to bring ADU support and resources to homeowners and property owners in the City of Calistoga and we are here to help you every step of the way,” said Zach Tusinger, City of Calistoga planning and building director.

This webinar is presented by the Napa Sonoma ADU Center, a nonprofit organization fiscally-sponsored by Napa Valley Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Calistoga Planning and Building Department.