Webinar to teach how to build an ADU in Calistoga

Everyone is invited to join the City of Calistoga and the Napa Sonoma ADU Center for a live webinar to learn about the planning, permitting, and building process for Accessory Dwelling Units, also called second units, backyard cottages, granny flats, and converted garages.
The live webinar is free and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6 - 7:30 pm. All Calistoga homeowners and property owners are invited to register to attend to learn the nuts and bolts of building an accessory dwelling unit in the City of Calistoga.
Register for free at https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents.
“We are glad to be able to bring ADU support and resources to homeowners and property owners in the City of Calistoga and we are here to help you every step of the way,” said Zach Tusinger, City of Calistoga planning and building director.
This webinar is presented by the Napa Sonoma ADU Center, a nonprofit organization fiscally-sponsored by Napa Valley Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Calistoga Planning and Building Department.
“At the Napa Sonoma ADU Center, we believe that by building an ADU, you’re investing in the future of your community. We are excited to bring this engaging webinar to Calistoga homeowners to help folks better understand the planning, permitting, and building process in your city,” said Renée Schomp, director of the Napa Sonoma ADU Center.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating homeowners in Napa and Sonoma Counties about how to plan, permit, and build Accessory Dwelling Units, and how to rent out your ADU, if you choose to do so. For more information, contact info@napasonomaadu.org or visit the nonprofit website full of resources about ADUs for homeowners at www.napasonomaadu.org.
