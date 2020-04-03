Weekly Calistogan takes home 6 awards in annual CNPA contest

Freelancer Tim Carl earned a third-place award for his feature photo covering the sabering of sparkling wine bottles, signifying the beginning of the annual grape harvest at Schramsberg Vineyards.

Reporter Jesse Duarte received a fifth-place award for his profile of St. Helena High School student Grayson Capener's adventures sailing on the high seas.

The Napa Valley Register took first and second place in In-Depth Reporting. Topping the category was the Register’s retrospective on the Pathway Home shooting. “A horrific story beautifully told,” the judges wrote. “The reporting was comprehensive and presented for maximum impact.”