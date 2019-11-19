PG&E is planning a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for 22 counties impacting more than 264,000 customers in response to forecasts calling for high winds and ongoing dry conditions.
For Napa County, the possible PSPS impact could be 11,180 customers in Napa County.
The potential PSPS could start in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and continue into Thursday morning, Nov. 21.
The City of Calistoga has issued a Nixle stating that in the case of a PSPS Event, Calistoga will operate similar to previous outages:
- PG&E will operate generators at the Highway 29 substation to power up town east of the Napa River plus the Calistoga Elementary School. It is unknown how long it will take for them to come online. City facilities will operate off of on-site back-up generators until PG&E generators are on-line. Water and wastewater plants will operate on back-up generators for the duration of the event.
- Police and Fire Departments will conduct wellness checks in the areas without power.
- PG&E is setting up a resource center at the Fairgrounds, in the Mount St. Helena Golf Course parking lot which is expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Charging stations will also be set up at the Fire and Police Stations.
For more information, visit PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff event page: