What's new at the Calistoga Farmers' Market

Now that the weather is warmer and the pandemic is waning, treat yourself by getting out to Calistoga’s Farmers’ Market.
Visit longtime vendors, and discover the newcomers. After being stuck indoors all year, your senses will be pleasantly bombarded by sights, sounds, and smells of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, tamales on the grill, live music, and lots of happy banter.
It might be a cliché, but there really is something here for everybody: fresh strawberries, cherries, broccolini, wine barrel furniture, pork cutlets, gluten-free bread, organic tea, olive oils, assorted baskets, almond butter, hand-crafted candles, some of the best tamales around for miles, and there’s always a line at Santa Rosa Seafood for fresh salmon, oysters, and crab.
Between the pandemic and the wildfires, the Market has lost a few vendors, said manager Karen Verzosa. Verzosa herself has been with the Market since 2004, and she credits longtime vendors with their dedication, including Triple T Ranch, and Rodriguez Farms.
A casualty of the pandemic was the breakfast bar, which served coffee and breakfast food. But John Coss with Napa Bagel will be stepping in with fresh-baked scones and cinnamon buns, and soon, Calistoga's Pablo Rodriguez will be offering his Next Door Coffee Beans and freshly brewed coffee with the beans from his family’s plantation in Chiapas, Mexico. They also grow cacao, so expect to find authentic hot cocoa as well.
Other longtime favorites are the Malik Brothers’ Roti authentic Pakistani chutney, dips, samosas, naan, and the popular garlic chips. Their vegan cuisine incorporates generations-old family recipes, regional spices, and local ingredients.
The heavenly aroma of Oaxaca cuisine comes from Calistoga’s own La Guelaguetaz. Their tamales are wildly popular, wrapped in banana leaves, as opposed to corn husks, with slow-cooked black, green, red, or poblano mole.
The Market is also where you’ll find products created by artisans who are passionate about what they do.
Honey connoisseurs will want to check out NoBull Ranch’s variety of eucalyptus, star thistle, lemon blossom, or blackberry honey. Owner and beekeeper Don Merrill has been selling his bee products, from apiaries in several areas around Lake County, at the Market for about five months. He is passionate about bees and is happy to extol a wealth of information on the nature and history of honey, and its many health benefits.
He’s also got honey sticks — great to give out as Halloween treats — and Citronella candles (because he "got tired of the industrial-made ones that don’t work") and beeswax.
And call him The Bearded Nut. Alex Vollelunga, of Valley Long Farms in Mt. Konocti, hand-presses walnuts to create replenishing oils for skin and hair. The serum is also good for beards, as he can attest to.
Vollelunga said the family walnut farm was started in 1975 by his grandfather. “Traditionally, walnut oil is used to restore wood back to life and it does the same for your skin and hair,” he said.
Recently, Vollelunga partnered with Travis Rinker’s Pepper Portal. The chiles are sold fresh or dried. There’s a lemony citrus, Caribbean Scotch Bonnet with a sweet, smoky flavor, the habanero, and the purple UFO. It’s a little sweet and hot, and “looks like a little flying saucer,” Rinker said. The chiles are great on tacos, pizza, add extra zing to soups and for spicing up items on the grill, “especially with some great cheese. You don’t even need the cracker because you’ve got the crunch and the spice.”
The Calistoga Farmers’ Market is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1399 Washington St., between the Police Station and the Sharpsteen Museum.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.