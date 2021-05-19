What's new at the Calistoga Farmers' Market

Now that the weather is warmer and the pandemic is waning, treat yourself by getting out to Calistoga’s Farmers’ Market.

Visit longtime vendors, and discover the newcomers. After being stuck indoors all year, your senses will be pleasantly bombarded by sights, sounds, and smells of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, tamales on the grill, live music, and lots of happy banter.

It might be a cliché, but there really is something here for everybody: fresh strawberries, cherries, broccolini, wine barrel furniture, pork cutlets, gluten-free bread, organic tea, olive oils, assorted baskets, almond butter, hand-crafted candles, some of the best tamales around for miles, and there’s always a line at Santa Rosa Seafood for fresh salmon, oysters, and crab.

Between the pandemic and the wildfires, the Market has lost a few vendors, said manager Karen Verzosa. Verzosa herself has been with the Market since 2004, and she credits longtime vendors with their dedication, including Triple T Ranch, and Rodriguez Farms.