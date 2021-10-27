Where every Bay Area county stands on metrics to lift COVID mask mandates

To qualify for the yellow tier, a county must report fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The CDC tracker lists Marin's seven-day case rate at 48.29, meaning any slight case uptick could dislodge the county from the yellow tier and reset the three-week clock that the counties decided upon.

Alameda and San Francisco counties are also teetering with case rates of 48.17 and 46.4, respectively. San Mateo County is a little bit safer with a case rate of 44.35. Those three counties all have total population vaccination rates above 70%, and should hit the 80% threshold once authorization is given for children ages 5-11 to begin receiving doses, a development that could come as soon as this week.

Of course, if it takes weeks for children to become fully vaccinated (doses are given two weeks apart), a county teetering on the case requirement could fall out of the yellow tier while waiting to fulfill vaccination requirement, then have to re-enter the yellow tier and maintain for another three weeks, ensuring mask mandates linger.