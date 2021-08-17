Whoa: New stop signs on Washington and Lake Street in Calistoga

A heads-up to drivers on Washington Street: Public Works completed the installation of two new stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets on Monday.
Approved by the city council in June, the signs are intended to provide a safer crossing for pedestrians and to curb speeding on Washington Street.
The crosswalk at the intersection is a frequent route for high school and elementary school students, as well as pedestrians walking to and from Logvy Park.
The stop signs were the recommendation of the Active Transportation Advisory Committee, which regularly receives complaints about the intersection.
As work on the signs began on Saturday, public works crew said drivers were already starting to stop. On Monday, a few breezed through, not yet accustomed to the signs.
