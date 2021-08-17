 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whoa: New stop signs on Washington and Lake Street in Calistoga

Whoa: New stop signs on Washington and Lake Street in Calistoga

{{featured_button_text}}
Washington Street stop sign

Public Works completed the installation of two new stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets on Monday.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

A heads-up to drivers on Washington Street: Public Works completed the installation of two new stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets on Monday.

Approved by the city council in June, the signs are intended to provide a safer crossing for pedestrians and to curb speeding on Washington Street.

The crosswalk at the intersection is a frequent route for high school and elementary school students, as well as pedestrians walking to and from Logvy Park.

The stop signs were the recommendation of the Active Transportation Advisory Committee, which regularly receives complaints about the intersection.

As work on the signs began on Saturday, public works crew said drivers were already starting to stop. On Monday, a few breezed through, not yet accustomed to the signs.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News