Incumbents Tim Wilkes and Alissa McNair have been reappointed to the Calistoga Planning Commission, along with newcomer Douglas Allan.
The announcement was made at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Appointments were also made to the Active Transportation Advisory Committee that include incumbents Erica Pusey and David Hagberg, and newcomers Spiro Makras and Ivan Miller.
Planning commissioners serve two years, and three vacancies were opened last year, including those held by Wilkes, McNair, and Walter Abernathy, who retired from the commission in December.
The city received six applications for the three vacancies, and were interviewed by Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Don Williams.
Allan is a winery executive, and both McNair and Wilkes are architects. Both were first appointed to the commission in 2015. Abernathy had served since 2013, was reappointed in 2015, and in 2017 all three were reappointed to the commission.
The Planning Commission is a five-member decision-making body that reviews and approves a variety of land use applications, including conditional use permits, design review, subdivisions and variances. The commission also makes recommendations to the city council on proposed changes to the General Plan, zoning ordinance and other land-use related matters. Experience or knowledge of architecture, construction, engineering, land use planning or real estate is highly desirable but not required. Planning commission members must maintain primary residency within the city limits of Calistoga.
While Williams said he is supportive of the choices, he said he is concerned about reappointing incumbents “Term after term. The incumbents are qualified and serve us well,” but in the future he’d like to see the pool of those who serve expanded.
“I have a vision of walking down Lincoln Avenue and seeing most people who have served (the city) in one way or another,” he said.
