With challenger Don Williams far ahead, Gary Kraus leads fellow incumbent Jim Barnes by only 30 votes in the race for two available seats on the Calistoga City Council in the latest vote tally released Monday afternoon.
With ballots still being counted, Williams has 1,164 votes (46.97 percent) Kraus has 672 votes (27.12 percent), and Barnes has 642 votes (25.91 percent).
According to the Election Division's website, Monday's report represents 71.15 percent of the ballots cast. The remaining ballots will be counted by Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., according to election officials.
Barnes and Kraus were tied on election night, and the count is so close that the outcome will not be known until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.
Mayor Chris Canning, who is running unopposed, has 1,292 votes (100 percent).
Measure D, which would increase the city’s hotel tax by 1 percent to raise money for housing, is leading with 1,327 yes votes (79.27 percent) and 347 no votes (20.73 percent). It needs a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said this is the first time he’s seen a tie vote in a city council race during his 21-year tenure and on election night he said, the lead could jump back and forth between Kraus and Barnes until the election is certified.
At a post-election party held at the Community Center, Williams said during his campaign he had probably 100 people helping him in one way or another, either with giving donations, sitting at tables, stuffing envelopes and translating English fliers into Spanish. “There was a great deal of help,” he added, “This is a community effort, not a one-man show at all.”
When asked why he ran for a city council seat, he said he “sensed there was a desire for another voice on the council,” because of frustration and cynicism throughout Calistoga.
“Cynicism in a community is not helpful, it is corrosive,” he said. “So, if I could help provide an outlet for people’s ideas and be a voice for their ideas, that might alleviate some of that frustration and diminish the sense of cynicism.”