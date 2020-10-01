Windy weather threatens to expand Glass Fire in Napa County

Gusty winds are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, stirring up the Glass Fire that has already destroyed 107 Napa County homes, damaged 31 more and sent shock waves through the Upvalley wine industry.

Cal Fire said the fire had grown from 48,440 acres Wednesday to 56,781 acres at dawn Thursday in Napa and Sonoma counties. Mandatory evacuations were expanded in the Calistoga area Thursday night as the fire burned in the surrounding hills.

"Firefighters have been working to establish and bolster containment lines," anticipating winds developing in the afternoon and persisting through the night, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

Winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected from the northwest, with gusts to 25 mph or more, which can spread embers from the forested lands burning around Calistoga, Upton said.

"We're just asking residents to remain vigilant," Upton said. "If they feel unsafe, they can leave even without an evacuation order."

There are currently more than 18,000 Napa County residents under mandatory or advisory evacuation orders, with shelter centers set up at CrossWalk Community Church and at Napa Valley College in Napa.