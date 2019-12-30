It has been two weeks since this little German Shepherd mix puppy was spotted next to a busy road and seven days since she and the other black-and-white puppy she was with were both caught. Unfortunately we haven't received a single call or seen any fliers or missing dog reports matching their description. It's so sad to think that she doesn't have a family who is missing her and even worse to consider that her people could have dumped her.
Lucky for her, we are very good at helping animals in need to get a fresh start! Her foster mom has named her Tinsel because every pup needs a name and we are all falling head over heels for her. Tinsel appears to have been hit by a car and she had a badly broken leg and a large, open laceration that was full of dirt and debris. It was so bad that we wasted no time and she had surgery immediately on the day she arrived. Her pain is now under control and she is resting comfortably with a big fluffy dog pal to keep her company while she heals. She was covered in ticks and is very underweight. Tinsel will need three more weeks of R&R with four-plus generous meals of high quality puppy food a day and very limited activity until the pins stabilizing her leg can be removed.
You have free articles remaining.
We aren't sure what her life was like before, but she likely wasn't an indoor pet. She is warming up to her foster mom and the team that changes her bandages, but Tinsel is still very scared and has a long road to recovery. We can tell that she has some big brains and she finds comfort in other animals. If you'd like to help us feed and care for little Tinsel, we will be going through a lot of puppy food to fatten her up and we also have a significant vet bill to pay! She will require at least one more surgery to make sure she can walk normally and have a good quality of life. Please stay tuned and help us to root her on.
Note: WCAL does not have a physical shelter or facility that is open to the public. Contact us at info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org, (707) 800-5058, or P.O. Box 3, Calistoga, CA 94515.