Wine Train wants Napa County to OK winery stops

Napa County’s Planning Division recently released a notice saying it is reviewing and processing the application. Principal Planner Jason Hade said the matter will go to the Planning Commission, perhaps by year’s end.

Kevin Teague, the representative for Napa Valley Wine Train listed on the application, couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Wine Train cars are exempt from Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, the application said. But the county is requiring an accessible path from stops on the tracks to winery properties. The application includes the designs for these types of improvements.

There may be more winery stop requests to come. The application said the Wine Train plans to stop at Cosentino, Paradigm, Far Niente and Raymond wineries. Far Niente officials on Friday clarified that there are currently no confirmed plans for a stop there.

“The stops will not impact rail crossing or block traffic,” the application said.

Also in the application is a request to renovate the century-and-a-half old Rutherford depot. The Wine Train would use it for a stop with train staging and waiting areas, parking areas, ticket sales facilities, retail food sales and loading platforms.