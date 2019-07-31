JARR by the numbers

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) was founded in 2014 by Monica and David Stevens. Since then at the ranch:

12,000: The number of animals and human owners helped

145,000: The number of animals prevented from euthanasia

4,000: The number of dogs and cats spayed and neutered

300: Volunteers at JARR

5 million: The goal for number of spayed and neutered dogs and cats across the country by 2030, thus reducing the number born each year by 25%.