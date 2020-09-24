Winemakers Brown and Welsh open Rivers-Marie Wines in Calistoga

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since Calistoga is home to renowned winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown and his partner Genevieve Marie Welsh, it makes sense that the two have located their newest project, Rivers-Marie Wines, on Foothill Boulevard just on the edge of town.

What makes the location of this architecturally clean, modern winery with spectacular views truly distinctive is that it was built on the site of Welsh’s childhood home.

“I literally grew up on this property,” she said. “I was a Calistoga ‘townie’ and I still am. We bulldozed my childhood home, and now Thomas and I live just three blocks away.”

The couple purchased the property on Foothill in 2002 to build a winery that focused on single variety wines to reflect the vineyard and vintage from which they came. More specifically Rivers-Marie focuses on Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and most importantly, Pinot Noir. Rivers, who has made his name in the production of some of Napa Valley’s most distinctive Cabs, is making his first foray into Pinot Noir. “Thomas (Rivers) was really ready to get into Pinot,” Welsh says.