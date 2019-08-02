Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road in Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Join us for a transformative and energizing day filled with inspiring speakers and information booths.
Speakers and their topics include:
- Dr. Janice Jackson, education/diversity consultant, “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions”;
- Kathleen Cha, vice president of the League of Women Voters and NGO delegate to the United Nations, “Re-igniting the Equal Rights Amendment”;
- Dr. Kathleen Healey and Dr. Ana Malinow, “Single Payer/Medicare for All, what it means to you and your family;
- Betty Figueiras-Davidson, forensic clinician, “Ending Gun Violence, Creating a Safe Environment.”
Tickets, $75, include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets visit EventBrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”