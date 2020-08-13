Work begins on repaving Harley Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The repaving of Harley Street has begun and is expected to last through Sept. 28.

Regular working hours will be for the most part between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The road will be open for residents with the exception of two to three days of pavement work, during which the street will be closed during the working hours. Residents of Harley Street will be notified 72 hours prior to the closure.

Parking during the road work will be limited, but pedestrian traffic will not be impacted. The street will be open to all traffic between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will also be afforded access.

The scope of the work includes restoration of asphalt pavement, removal and replacement of limited portions of concrete curb, gutters, driveway/valley gutters, and striping.

The City of Calistoga Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause the community and appreciates your support. Residents are asked to use extra caution when near the construction area and obey all traffic signs and flagmen.

Contact Hamid Heidary, Senior Civil Engineer at 942-2828 with any questions or concerns.