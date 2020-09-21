 Skip to main content
Work to begin on new Pioneer Park pedestrian footbridge

Napa River bridge in Calistoga

In heavy rains, the bridge leading from Pioneer Park to the Community Center is prone to flooding, as seen in February 2019. Work on a new, elevated bridge is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Preparation work for the new Pioneer Park pedestrian footbridge will begin Wednesday with tree trimming and removal. The work will continue through Oct. 1, during which time there will be closures to the park and impacts to parking at the Community Center, said City Manager Mike Kirn.

The bridge spans the Napa River, connecting Pioneer Park with the Community Center and the downtown area. The project includes the removal of the existing low concrete crossing, which is prone to flooding during the rainy season, and the construction of a 110-foot clear-span pedestrian bridge.

The new bridge will also improve conditions for fish habitat. With the removal of the concrete barrier, the new bridge will provide enhanced passage and facilitate access to upstream spawning and rearing habitat for juvenile and adult fish species.

The bridge was constructed most likely some time in the 1950's or '60s, when building regulations were not nearly as rigorous as they are now, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor.

Cost for the project is just over $1 million, the majority of which is coming from grants. The remaining $332,000 would come from the city’s pavement maintenance budget, however, it's likely the city receive additional grants to defer that funding as well, Raynor said.

The goal is to have the bridge completed by Thanksgiving.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

