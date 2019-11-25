{{featured_button_text}}
Petrified Forest Road intersection

The City of Calistoga has planned for a stop light at the intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

The community is invited to attend the public workshop for the signalization of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road Project. The purpose of this workshop is to initially present the project and review the design progress with the community.  

The workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, 1401 N. Oak St. 

For any questions, contact the City’s Senior Civil Engineer, Hamid Heidary at 942-2828 or hheidary@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

