Generation from generation, kids may have different priorities, but one thing that all can enjoy learning is an appreciation of nature.
Over the past two decades, hundreds of kids have spent time at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in summer camp hiking in the woods, looking at plants and bugs under a microscope, creating scince projects, and having fun swimming, singing, and making new friends.
The day damp is Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and this year there are 37 students ages 6 -12.
“It’s a long day. We wear everybody out including us,” said instructor Carolyn Sanders.
Twenty years ago, friends Sanders and Melissa Barrett started a summer camp at Bothe State Park, half way between St. Helena and Calistoga, with about 50 kids for an initial 3-week camp. The two women have been teaching and guiding youngsters with a regard for nature and the environment ever since.
Sponsors Nimbus Arts is a fiscal sponsor and also provides art projects and Cal Mart provides healthy snacks for the kids, who come mostly from Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin and Middletown, and occasionally a foreign country if their family is spending the summer in Napa Valley.
Over the years, much of the program has stayed the same. Everyone participates in a morning circle to check in, and make sure they are feeling comfortable and safe, and Barrett and Sanders let the kids know what the plan is for the day. For the most part, kids are given choices as to what they would like to participate in, and there are very few things they must do, Sanders said.
“We really work on the buddy system and have three rules: Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other, and be kind to your partner,” she said.
Everyone normally goes on hikes. After a hike to Bale Grist Mill on a hot day kids can cool off in the swimming pool.
There are also three or four art projects going on at any given time. During the day the kids are mostly in groups, but also get free time to “float,” and choose to follow what interests they may have, Barrett said.
Barrett and Sanders’ own kids have also gone through the camp. Sara-Sita Sanders was at the camp with mom as a 2-year old, and 20 years later is now one of the camp counselors. Other kids have returned to volunteer their services, and that’s a touching measure of the program’s success, Barrett said. A few have returned to serve as lifeguards at the pool, one as a naturalist, and another former summer camper will soon be studying environmental science in college.
“One of our philosophies is to engage them by doing art projects and playing and hiking in the park, getting to know it like their back yard, but also to expose them to different careers for when they get older,” Sanders said.
Campers get inspired from various experts who visit and share their knowledge, like Peter Ozorio, the ‘Bug Whisperer’ from Napa County Mosquito Abatement. Another scientist from Napa County Resource Conservation District brings little microscopes to engage the kids in nature that the naked eye can’t see. Another recent visitor was from the county’s Canine Search and Rescue team.
Trees and animals in the park are protected so the kids aren’t taking flowers or leaves or stepping on bugs if they can help it, Barrett said. They learn respect.
“The parents know their kids are getting something meaningful,” she said.
Barrett, who is also a yoga instructor, said the camp’s motto, “is also about caring for ourselves, each other, and nature.”
If kids get too wound up, or are dealing with stressful issues, such as wildfire-related events, Barrett and Sanders offer resiliency training where they integrate and weave in calming techniques where appropriate.
The last day of camp culminates with ‘Wacky Olympics’ where kids get to bob for donuts hanging from tree branches, and dress up to put on a parade and a show with skits, jokes, and songs they have learned throughout the week.