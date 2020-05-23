Yountville cancels Fourth of July fireworks as Napa County COVID-19 restrictions linger

With no timetable for California to completely lift a statewide shutdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Yountville will forgo its traditional fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
Officials on May 21 announced the cancellation of the pyrotechnic show scheduled for Independence Day, citing the continued restrictions on any mass gatherings that could accelerate the spread of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-at-home orders are estimated to continue to limit large group gatherings for some time and as such, offering an event that draws thousands of people to a small area is not in the best interest of our residents and community,” the town said in a statement on the Yountville website.
Yountville's early announcement of the shelving of July Fourth celebrations came on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, for which all of Napa County's five cities have announced the shelving of public ceremonies due to the stay-home order that began March 20.
Napa County won state approval Tuesday to enter the second of four phases of reopening, allowing some retail stores to reopen and restaurants to provide table service with physical distancing of customers. However, other activities remain off limits under the revised rules, from festivals and concerts to barber, and hair salons.
Postponements of local large-scale gatherings have extended through the spring and well into the summer. BottleRock, the music festival originally planned to begin Friday at the Napa Valley Expo, has pushed back its three-day slate to Oct. 2-4, while the state-owned Expo on Tuesday canceled the annual Town & Country Fair scheduled for August. The fair's Junior Livestock Auction remains scheduled, although organizers may move the event online.
The Napa Valley Vintners, meanwhile, have cancelled its signature Auction Napa Valley, set for June.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.